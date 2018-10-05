League One and Two news LIVE: Barnsley boss relishing Peteborough United challenge. Latest on Bradford City game against Sunderland while Doncaster Rovers target return to winning ways Barnsley FC Training: Christopher Stern, Andreas Winkler and Daniel Stendel Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say League One and Two match day is just one day away - and we'll be bringing the latest news. Tune in throughout the day as club prepare for their respective fixtures tomorrow afternoon. Don't forget to refresh! Barnsley’s Moncur hopes to enjoy winning return to Posh