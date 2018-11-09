League One and Two news transfer LIVE: Cauley Woodrow's message for Barnsley fans plus Bradford City and Doncaster Rovers latest

Barnsley striker Cauley Woodrow pictured playing for Fulham
Barnsley striker Cauley Woodrow pictured playing for Fulham
0
Have your say

League One and Two clubs are in FA Cup action tomorrow - and we've got it covered.

Tune in throughout the afternoon for the all the build up to this weekend's fixtures, latest news and transfer speculation. Don't forget to refresh.