League One and Two transfer LIVE: Barnsley boss 'can't explain' Wycombe defeat plus latest on Bradford City and Doncaster Rovers Barnsley boss Daniel Stendel Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say League One and Two clubs are reacting to this weekend's fixtures - and we've got it covered. Stay tuned throughout the day for all the latest news and transfer speculation from across the two divisions. Don't forget to refresh. Wycombe 1 Barnsley 0 – Daniel Stendel puzzled over Reds defeat