League One deadline day transfers: Bradford City chase Championship star | Ex-Sunderland striker joins Portsmouth | Luton eye double swoop

Here are the latest deadline day headlines from around League One.

Plymouth Argyle have rejected a £400,000 offer for top scorer Freddie Ladapo from Sunderland and told them he is not for sale. (Plymouth Live)

Sam Surridge - linked with Sunderland and Plymouth - is set to stay at Bournemouth. (Plymouth Live)

Celtic attacking midfielder Lewis Morgan has reunited with former boss Jack Ross at Sunderland, joining until the rest of the season. (Various)

Sunderland midfielder Ethan Robson has joined ex-teammate Andrew Nelson at Dundee on a loan deal until the end of the season. (Sunderland Echo)

Portsmouth have secured the loan signing of James Vaughan after leaving Wigan Athletic on loan. (Portsmouth News)

Ryan McGowan will also join Robson at Dundee after Bradford City announced his departure - also on a loan deal. (Various)

Bradford City are attempting to tie up a deal for Derby County midfielder Jacob Butterfield - his boyhood club. (Yorkshire Post)

Derby County goalkeeper Jonathan Mitchell has completed a loan switch to Shrewsbury Town - joining for the remainder of the season. (Various)

Shrewsbury have also confirmed the arrival striker Stefan Payne from Bristol Rovers on loan. (Shrewsbury FC)

Bristol Rovers are lining up a move for Coventry midfielder Abu Ogogo as a possible replacement for Payne. (Football League Zone)

Wycombe Wanderers have signed midfielder Charlie Owens on a half-season loan from Queens Park Rangers. (Various)

Aston Villa youngster Corey Blackett-Taylor has completed a loan move to Walsall, subject to the necessary clearance. (Walsall FC)

Luton interim boss Mick Harford has revealed he is looking to bring in striker and a centre half ahead of tonight's 11pm deadline. (Luton Today)

AFC Wimbledon have completed his fourth signing of the January transfer window by bringing in Shane McLoughlin from Ipswich Town. (Sky Sports News)

Blackpool are in talks to sign Liverpool starlet Matty Virtue over a permanent switch to Bloomfield Road. (Blackpool Gazette)

Out-of-favour Plymouth Argyle striker Calum Dyson is reportedly close to making a move to League Two side Stevenage. (Plymouth Live)

Stoke City striker Tyrese Campbell is set go out on loan to Shrewsbury. (HITC Sport)

Oxford United have signed Jerome Sinclair on loan from Watford after he Sunderland loan spell was cut short earlier in the month. (Various)

Chelsea midfielder Charlie Wakefield is set to leave the club to join Coventry City on a free transfer. (HITC Sport)