League One form table: This is how Barnsley's and Bradford City's recent run compares to their league rivals

Barnsley are on track for an immediate Championship return - with their recent form propelling them into the League One top two.

But how does their form compare to their league rivals? Here's how every team's form has shaped up over the previous 10 matches.

1. Rochdale - 24th

2. Walsall - 23rd

3. AFC Wimbledon - 22nd

4. Southend United - 21st

