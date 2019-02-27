League One form table: This is how Barnsley's and Bradford City's recent run compares to their league rivals
Barnsley are on track for an immediate Championship return - with their recent form propelling them into the League One top two.
But how does their form compare to their league rivals? Here's how every team's form has shaped up over the previous 10 matches.
1. Rochdale - 24th
P10 W1 D1 L8 = 11 points. GD: -4
2. Walsall - 23rd
P10 W2 D1 L7 = 7 points. GD: -6
3. AFC Wimbledon - 22nd
P10 W2 D2 L6 = 8 points. GD: -9
4. Southend United - 21st
P10 W2 D3 L5 = 9 points. GD: -1
