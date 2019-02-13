League One news: Ex-Leeds and Barnsley boss set for Scotland job | Peterborough chief brands himself as 'a prat' | Portsmouth and Plymouth stars grab international accoldaes

Peterborough United Director of Football Barry Fry has declared himself "a prat” after placing a bet to cover striker Jack Marriott's top scorer bonus.

Last month, Fry was fined £35,000 and banned from football for a month for placing a bet on the striker to end the season as League One's top goalscorer and on Posh to gain promotion.

Fry admitted the charges and has been quoted in the FA hearing referencing to himself as a prat.

“At some point in his counsel's closing submissions, Mr Fry interjected with the disarming remark that he could see he had 'been a prat,” the FA's written reasons note.

“However expressed, the Regulatory Commission finds it hard to disagree with the sentiment. While we accept that Mr Fry had no dishonest motive and felt he was acting throughout in the club's interests, these were foolish and irresponsible actions by an experienced football man.”

Ex-Leeds United and Barnsley manager Paul Heckingbottom is set to named Hibernian boss on Thursday, according to the Daily Record.

Heckingbottom re-emerged as the frontrunner for the role this morning after talks with Michael Appleton stalled. severance package and accommodation allowance.

The 41-year-old has travelled to Scotland to put the finishing touches to his Hibs contract, where a Friday unveiling to the media is anticipated.

Portsmouth academy manager Mark Kelly believes Jaji Mnoga impressed on his England U17s debut at the weekend.

The 16-year-old appeared for the Three Lions in their recent 3-2 win over Hungary, the latest sign of progression for Mnoga having made his Pompey bow this term in the Checkatrade Trophy.

“Hungary didn’t want to come out and play too much,” Kelly told the Portsmouth club website. “So they were quite negative, but Haji was able to grow into the game.

“He got forward well from right-back and sent some decent balls in, while his defending was strong. It was a first step and I thought he acquitted himself well.

“That recognition is nice to get and reflects on the work we’re doing at Pompey. Eyes are back on us again and I’ve been getting phone calls from guys from national teams.

Plymouth Argyle youngster Klaidi Lolos scored his first international goal for Greece U19s against Romania on Monday evening.

The striker got the goal in a 2-0 win, and will be looking to net against Romania again on Thursday when the pair meet for another fixture.

And Lolos took to social media to celebrate his goal, he tweeted: "Good 2-0 win against Romania, buzzing to get my first international goal too."

Mansfield boss David Flitcroft has failed to rule a move for a free agent striker following Danny Rose’s injury last weekend.

“We probably would sign one if he was out there. But it’s a difficult window when it’s open,” said Flitcroft, speaking to the Mansfield Chad.

“So when it’s shut – to just find someone out there who is fit, who is ready to come in, who scores goals, who holds it up, who links, the right age, the right person - if that person is out there he has already been found in my opinion.

“I have done it before at other clubs where you’ve taken someone who’s not been involved for a long time and it ends up as a horror story.

“They break down very quickly when you put them into a training programme. They are out of football or on trial for a reason.

“I don’t think one will drop in our lap but that’s not to say that we are not looking.”