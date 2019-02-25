League One promotion race: How the bookmakers rate Barnsley and Doncaster Rovers' Championship hopes
The League One promotion picture looks a whole lot different than it did a few weeks ago - but who are bookmakers backing for Championship elevation?
Click and scroll through the pages as we cast an eye over the latest promotion odds to see who the bookies are backing to finish in the top two:
1. Burton Albion - 200/1
The Brewers, who currently sit 11th in the third tier, are at long odds of 200/1 to secure promotion.
Getty
2. Coventry City - 100/1
The Sky Blues may be facing some off-field uncertainty, but they are still being back in the promotion markets at 100/1.
Getty
3. Blackpool - 66/1
Terry McPhillips' side are perched just outside the play-offs, and can be backed at 66/1 to seal automatic promotion.
Getty
4. Fleetwood Town - 50/1
Could the Cod Army mount a late surge towards the top two? Joey Barton's side can be backed at 50/1.
Getty
View more