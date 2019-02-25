League One promotion race: Who the bookies are backing for Championship elevation

League One promotion race: How the bookmakers rate Barnsley and Doncaster Rovers' Championship hopes

The League One promotion picture looks a whole lot different than it did a few weeks ago - but who are bookmakers backing for Championship elevation?

Click and scroll through the pages as we cast an eye over the latest promotion odds to see who the bookies are backing to finish in the top two:

The Brewers, who currently sit 11th in the third tier, are at long odds of 200/1 to secure promotion.

1. Burton Albion - 200/1

The Brewers, who currently sit 11th in the third tier, are at long odds of 200/1 to secure promotion.
Getty
Buy a Photo
The Sky Blues may be facing some off-field uncertainty, but they are still being back in the promotion markets at 100/1.

2. Coventry City - 100/1

The Sky Blues may be facing some off-field uncertainty, but they are still being back in the promotion markets at 100/1.
Getty
Buy a Photo
Terry McPhillips' side are perched just outside the play-offs, and can be backed at 66/1 to seal automatic promotion.

3. Blackpool - 66/1

Terry McPhillips' side are perched just outside the play-offs, and can be backed at 66/1 to seal automatic promotion.
Getty
Buy a Photo
Could the Cod Army mount a late surge towards the top two? Joey Barton's side can be backed at 50/1.

4. Fleetwood Town - 50/1

Could the Cod Army mount a late surge towards the top two? Joey Barton's side can be backed at 50/1.
Getty
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3