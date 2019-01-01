Luton Town 0 Barnsley 0: Stendel happy for Reds to return with fair share

BARNSLEY boss Daniel Stendel was “satisfied” with a point after being held to a goalless draw at Luton Town.

The promotion-chasing Tykes are no closer to closing the gap on the top two in League One as they remain fourth – six points behind the second-placed Hatters.

“I’m satisfied with a point and I’m satisfied with the performance,” said Stendel. “It’s a fair result – we were the better side in the first half and in the second half Luton were the better side.

“It’s fair to say if we went ahead then we would have won.”

The injured Dani Pinillos was replaced by Ben Williams, while Kenny Dougall replaced Mike Bahre. Fulham loanee Cauley Woodrow came closest to scoring when he hit the post early on, although the Tykes had to soak up the pressure thereafter, goalkeeper Adam Davies producing a good save to deny Alan McCormack.

Andrew Shinnie tested Davies from long range and if there was going to be a winner after the break it looked like the hosts as Barnsley bravely battled.

SATISFIED: Barnsley head coach, Daniel Stendel.' Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Danny Hylton had a host of chances to grab a winner for the host, heading three times off target, while Davies got down well to deny former Reds’ team-mate Elliot Lee from range.

Late on, Alex Mowatt and Woodrow both hit strikes wide.

Luton Town: Shea, Stacey, Bradley, Pearson, Justin, McCormack, Mpanzu, Shinnie (LuaLua 90+4), Lee (Cornick 88, Berry 90+1), Hylton, Collins. Unused substitutes: Isted,Sheehan, Grant, Jones.

Barnsley: Davies, Cavere, Pinnock, Lindsay, Williams, McGeehan, Dougall (Bahre 64), Mowatt, Potts (Adeboyejo 89), Thiam (Brown 76), Woodrow. Unused substitutes: Greatorex, Jackson, Moncur, Hedges.

Referee: John Brooks (Leicestershire).