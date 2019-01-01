Luton Town v Barnsley – History can buoy Reds’ confidence ahead of daunting challenge

THE ACID test of Barnsley’s teak-tough, but rewarding holiday season so far, takes place at Luton’s Kenilworth Road citadel today.

A return of ten points out of 12 in four stiff challenges against the promotion-chasing quartet of Portsmouth, Blackpool, Peterborough and Charlton ensures that the Reds head south with a fair degree of confidence, but mindful of the task in hand today.

They face a Luton side who are on the crest of a wave having gone unbeaten in 12 league matches since losing 3-2 at Oakwell on October 13.

On home soil the Hatters have been impregnable and have not lost so far this term, winning ten matches out of 12.

But history does provide comfort to Barnsley, who have won on their last four visits to Bedfordshire – while winning six times in their last seven games at Luton.

Head coach Daniel Stendel, hopeful that top-scorer Kieffer Moore will be available again today, said: “For me this is a new experience with a lot of games in a short time and it is different than at my other teams.

For me this is a new experience with a lot of games in a short time and it is different than at my other teams. Daniel Stendel

“We have 12 games more (in a season than in Germany). But we are in a good way. We have a lot of games in the future. But hopefully, step by step, we can go a little bit higher.”

Last six games: Luton DWWWWD Barnsley DLDWWW.

Referee: J Brooks (Leicestershire).

Last time: Luton 0 Barnsley 2; January 20, 2007; Championship.