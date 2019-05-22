Mike-Steven Bahre’s move made permanent after Barnsley’s successful season

MIKE-STEVEN BAHRE has professed his relief after agreeing terms with Barnsley regarding a permanent move to Oakwell.

The Reds have exercised a clause in his loan deal that gave them the option of sealing a full-time move for the former Hannover 96 player for a set fee upon completion of his initial stay at the club.

The deal will officially be sealed next month pending completion of final paperwork and international clearance being received.

Bahre, 23, who had an excellent season on loan at the club where he played his part in promotion from League One, said: “I am so happy – relieved even – that it has finally happened.

“When I came here nine months ago I had an expectation, a dream of sorts, of what I wanted from the loan. And that is exactly what has happened now.

“We had an amazing season and I feel I played my part in that. I was okay at the start, but I think in the second half of the campaign I really showed my best form as we claimed second place.”

Relishing the forthcoming Championship challenge, he added: “It is exactly like people say, a second Premier League. There is no other second division in the world that has the depth and size of clubs in it.

“I am excited to take on some of the big teams, and the local derbies, like against Leeds United, because I live only a few minutes from the city.”

Meanwhile, Stoke City remain firmly in the box seat to sign Reds’ goalkeeper and captain Adam Davies, whose contract expires at Oakwell next month.

The Reds have tabled the 26-year-old, who secured a place in the PFA League One team of the year in 2018-19 and enjoyed an outstanding season, with fresh terms, but several established Championship clubs are keen to sign him.

Birmingham City, Hull City, Bristol City and Brentford have also been credited with an interest in Davies, alongside top-flight Wolves, who are in the market for a back-up goalkeeper.

Doncaster Rovers duo Alfie Beestin and Marko Marosi have confirmed their club departures via social media.

On his Twitter account, Beestin, an ex-Tadcaster Albion player, said: “Thank you to everyone at Doncaster for the past three years! It’s been a great 3 years with some unbelievable memories that I won’t forget. Would also like to wish the club, lads, staff and fans all the best for next season. It’s been a pleasure!”