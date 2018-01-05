Millwall v Barnsley: Cauldron of The Den unlikely to faze Reds, says Heckingbottom

UNDER normal circumstances, a trip to Millwall would be pretty low on the list of preferred cup destinations for a host of visiting clubs.

But Barnsley have reason to relish the sight of the New Den.

An imposing citadel – and, indeed, cauldron of hate – it may be for many who walk out of the away dressing room, but it has got the best out of Barnsley of late.

The Reds have won on their last two visits to the Lions’ den and, all told, the Yorkshire outfit have triumphed in seven of their last eight meetings with Millwall, with that number famously including a League One play-off final victory in May 2016.

After securing a prestigious EFL Cup date at Wembley to face Tottenham Hotspur earlier this season, Barnsley head coach Paul Heckingbottom has his sights set on further cup kudos.

Heckingbottom, whose side were humbled by Blackpool in a painful third-round replay exit last season, said: “It is another good game for us.

“It is a tough game and we would have preferred a home game. It is always a tough place to go, but we can take confidence from the fact that we went down there and won in the league.

“The furthest I ever got in the FA Cup was the fifth round and that was coming into it in the third round. I never really had a big long run, so it would be nice.

“It is a great competition, not just here but all over the world and I have said to players that reputations have been forged on it. Lots of people have been successful off the back of good cup runs.”

The next destination of former Rotherham United loanee and Barnsley target Kieffer Moore will be decided “in the next few days”, according to Ipswich Town manager Mick McCarthy.

The striker, who scored 13 goals in a Millers loan spell before being recalled by Ipswich, will leave Portman Road this month, with Barnsley leading the chase and linked with a £750,000 move.

Yorkshire rivals Rotherham and Bradford City have tabled bids for Moore

McCarthy said: “Kieffer trained with us (on Thursday), but his head is not really here.

“He does not want to be on the bench. He sees his future elsewhere and I am cool with that.

“It will all be decided in the next few days.”