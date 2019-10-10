Mine’s a shot - Former Barnsley head coach Daniel Stendel joins Reds fans for farewell drink

Daniel Stendel left his role as Barnsley manager on Tuesday - and stopped off for a drink with Reds fans before heading back to Germany.

Stendel and assistant Chris Stern joined supporters at the Garrison on Wednesday, and as this Twitter video shows, joined in with the festivities.

Stendel proved hugely popular with Barnsley fans in his 16 months at the club, steering them to promotion from League One to the Championship in his first full season in charge.

They also went unbeaten at Oakwell in league football during the 2018-19 season.

However, despite opening the Championship season with a win over Fulham, Barnsley have not lost since and Stendel and the club parted ways on Tuesday morning.