New deal for Barnsley boss Heckingbottom

Barnsley head coach Paul Heckingbottom has signed a new one-year deal at Oakwell.

The deal is understood to be an extension of his existing rolling contract but on vastly improved terms.

Barnsley chief executive Gauthier Ganaye told The Yorkshire Post in January that it would be very early in February when the club would secure Heckingbottom’s future.

The Reds boss had been a target of Championship rivals Sunderland and Nottingham Forest over their vacancies in recent months.

Ganaye said: “This is recognition of Paul’s hard work for the last two seasons. Coaching and development is a large part of our model as well as targeting young players so we need to have a head coach who embraces this philosophy and knows how to develop these players, while competing in one of the most competitive leagues in the world.

“This new contract shows his commitment to the project that the club is embarking on. He believes in the plans we have in place at Barnsley Football Club like we all do.

“I look forward to continuing to work closely with Paul as we go into a really important last few months of the season.”