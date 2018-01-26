Patrick Cryne deserves perfect send-off says Paul Heckingbottom

MANAGER Paul Heckingbottom has called on Barnsley’s players to provide the perfect send-off for Patrick Cryne by defeating Fulham at Oakwell tomorrow.

At the end of an emotional week that began with the sad news of the death of the club’s former owner, the Reds are somewhat fittingly scheduled to play on home soil.

A minute’s commemoration is set to be staged ahead of the game for Cryne alongside a tribute in the match programme.

An extensive tribute fully devoted to the life of Cryne will appear in a special 100-page match programme for the home derby with Sheffield Wednesday on February 10, with the club confirming that they will also be speaking with the Cryne family about creating a lasting legacy to the revered figure.

It promises to be a heartfelt occasion at Oakwell as Reds supporters converge not only to watch their team, but remember Cryne. And manager Heckingbottom wants his side to harness the emotion to record a victory.

“I want everyone to give Patrick a proper send-off and for the players to tap into that emotion,” said Heckingbottom.

Former Barnsley owner Patrick Cryne, who passed away last weekend.

“It will be a special occasion and lots of people will want to say thank you.

“I want the players to use that emotion and give him the send-off he deserves.

“My standout memories of Patrick were after both Wembley wins, really. I remember the after-party and sitting with Patrick on his table. Patrick was feeling really proud and you are thinking, ‘it is all worth it for this’.”

On Cryne’s passing, Barnsley chief executive Gauthier Ganaye added: “All the employees of the football club owe something to Patrick, especially me and Paul. We wouldn’t be here today if he did not give us a chance.

“Patrick would like us to carry on and there is nothing else that he loved more than three points on a Saturday. So I think Paul and the players know how to pay tribute to him.”

Amiens winger Harrison Manzala revealed on his Twitter account last night that he has turned down a move to Barnsley after coming to England to discuss a potential move to the club. Reports had suggested an £800,000 deal had been agreed.

A bid by Barnsley for Oxford United goalkeeper Simon Eastwood has been rejected.