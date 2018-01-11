Paul Heckingbottom hoping Kieffer Moore just the first of several new faces at Barnsley

BARNSLEY head coach Paul Heckingbottom is targeting several more signings following the £750,000 capture of Kieffer Moore.

The former Ipswich marksman is pushing for a Reds debut in Saturday’s home game with Wolves, with Heckingbottom also keen on bringing in another forward in the current window.

Kieffer had lots of offers. But he wanted to come here and it was easy when we got the ball rolling. Barnsley manager Paul Heckingbottom

The Reds are also being linked with Austrian midfielder Christophe Knasmuller and Oxford keeper Simon Eastwood.

Heckingbottom, who said he is paying little credence to speculation linking Tom Bradshaw with a move to rival Championship clubs, said: “I would like quite a few more in.

“Kieffer had lots of offers. But he wanted to come here and it was easy when we got the ball rolling.

“One thing I know is that Kieffer will be giving everything. Everyone I have spoken to about Kieffer says how dedicated he is.”

Barnsley will be without Andy Yiadom, Matty Pearson, Adam Jackson and the suspended Joe Williams for Saturday’s game.