Barnsley thrashed Peterborough United 4-0 to cut the gap on the League One leaders

George Moncur fired the visitors in front on 14 minutes, just moments after Reds goalkeeper Adam Davies had saved a Posh penalty.

Brad Potts added a second goal for the Tykes just before half-time, before netting a third on 59 minutes.

And the visitors completed the scoring in stoppage time, Brown on target.