Peterborough v Barnsley: Why Reds must smarten up at the back against Posh

LEAGUE ONE’S joint-meanest defence will pit their wits against the division’s most free-scoring attack this afternoon – but for Barnsley the room for improvement is considerable.

Head coach Daniel Stendel was critical of his side’s attitude and dropping off of collective standards in Tuesday night’s 1-1 draw with Plymouth Argyle with the German citing some defensive slackness as an area of concern.

Any further charity is likely to be exposed by a Peterborough side who have netted 28 times already this term with Barnsley – who have conceded just seven goals alongside Blackpool – being implored to get back on-message defensively.

Assistant head coach Andreas Winkler said: “The players know they did not do their best job on Tuesday.

“We need an improvement (defensively) for sure. I have watched video clips and almost everybody has to step up to face Peterborough.

“It is not only the back four and midfielders, but every player. If we are compact and work together then we can make it.

“I am hoping we will learn from Tuesday. We do not have to motivate any player in the team for Peterborough.

“They are one of the top squads in the league and everyone is excited to play against them on Saturday.”

Barnsley will be backed by a sell-out allocation of around 2,000 supporters at London Road this afternoon and Winkler admits it is imperative that the sixth-placed visitors take home something on a potentially bellwether fixture in their season.

“It is very important. I don’t want to say it is a turning point, but it is a very important match and we do not want to lose and, in the better way, we take three points,” he added.

“We will see. Maybe a draw is also good, but if we won it would be a strong message and a good sign.”

On being backed by another large away following, with the Reds’ big travelling contingent following on from sizeable four-figure gatherings at the likes of Bradford City, Coventry City, Rochdale and Fleetwood, Winkler observed: “It is really amazing and I cannot believe that.

“Maybe we have relatives in Peterborough.”