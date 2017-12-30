Player Ratings: Who was Barnsley's leading man against Reading?

BARNSLEY left it late but grabbed a deserved share of the points with Championship rivals at Oakwell.

Our man Leon Wobschall was there to witness all the drama and on hand to give his marks out of 10 for each player on duty.

barnsley's Adam Hammill

Adam Davies: An early save to deny Chris Gunter aside, had nothing to do in the first period. A few token second-half saves - not overexerted. 6

Andy Yiadom: Tenacious and determined. But struggled with injury midway through the second half and it was on his flank from where Blackett delivered his telling cross for Kermorgant's goal. 6

Ethan Pinnock: Made some key clearing headers and had an excellent afternoon, headlined by his dramatic late leveller. Impressive. 8

Liam Lindsay: Solid enough, even if he was careless with his distribution at times. 6

Zeki Fryers: Not at his bucaneering best going forward, but did go close with a late shot. 6

Adam Hammill: Tried to make things happen and his attitude couldn't be faulted. Mature performance. 7

Joe Williams: Trademark energy and bite in the tackle and kept going right to the end. 6

Gary Gardner: One or the more accomplished players on view in the first half and steady-away on the restart. 7

Harvey Barnes: In what could be his Reds swansong with a return to parent club Leicester being a possibility at the start of 2018, Barnes missed a good first-half chance and it wasn't quite his day. 6

Mamadou Thiam: Clearly a work in progress at Championship level, but showed character with a zestful second-half performance. 7

Tom Bradshaw: Frustrating first half and spent most of his time trying to link up play outside of box. Most more involved in the box on the restart. 6

Substitutes: McCarthy (Yiadom 69) 6; Isgrove (Barnes 70), 7; Ugbo (Thiam 70), 6. Not used: Nick Townsend, Stevie Mallan, Brad Potts, Jared Bird.

Reading: Mannone 6; Gunter 6, McShane 7, Moore 7, Blackett 6; Swift 6 (Aluko 59, 6), Van Den Berg 6 (Evans 62, 6); Barrow 6, Edwards 6, McCleary 6 (Böðvarsson 81, 6); Kermorgant 7. Substitutes unused: Jaakkola, Richards, Evans, Aluko, Ilori, Clement.