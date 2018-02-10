Player ratings: Who were the star turns for Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday at Oakwell?

Have your say

BARNSLEY and Sheffield Wednesday fought out a 1-1 stalemate at Oakwell on Saturday.

The Yorkshire Post’s Leon Wobschall delivers his verdict after the Yorkshire derby at Oakwell. Have a scroll down the page and see if you agree then post your own thoughts in the comments section below.

Barnsley

Nick Townsend. Beaten emphatically by Nuhiu’s penalty. Handling was sound all game. 6

Andy Yiadom. His challenge on Joao, which resulted in an Owls penalty, looked a close call. Recovered well and showed typical aggression and commitment. 7

Matt Mills. Sprayed the ball out nicely at times and will be better for another 90 minutes. 7

Liam Lindsay. Won his fair share of challenges once again and displayed his reputation as being one of the form defenders in the Championship. 7

Daniel Pinillos. Possesses quality from set-pieces, but did not show it on the day. Committed in his defensive duties. 6

Lloyd Isgrove. Excellent in the first half and gave the Owls a stack of trouble before fatigue set in. Had an impressive hour. 7.

Gary Gardner. Not picture-perfect, but his work-rate and positional play was good. 6

Joe Williams. Bags of energy and tenacity, even if everything did not come off. Was dominant in second half. 7

Adam Hammill. A livewire at times. Could not complain at his first-half booking after catching Wallace. Could and perhaps should have earned the Reds a second half penalty. 7

Tom Bradshaw. A mistake in the build-up to Wednesday’s opener. But went mighty close with a fine volley. Gave the ball away a few times, but kept going. Needs a goal, mind. 6.

Oliver McBurnie. Excellent and got a standing ovation for his efforts before tiredness set in. Movement and footwork were eye-catching and his goal was a cracker. 8

Substitutes: Connor Mahoney (Isgrove 63). Handed a home debut from the bench after replacing Isgrove. 6

Kieffer Moore (McBurnie 73). Put himself about when he came on and nodded one chance wide under pressure. 6.

Not used: Adam Davies, Matty Pearson, Stevie Mallan, George Moncur, Mamadou Thiam.

Sheffield Wednesday

Joe Wildsmith. Enhanced his reputation with another sturdy display. Made one excellent save to deny Bradshaw in first half. 8

Liam Palmer. Made a couple of powerful runs forward, but the day was more about defensive diligence. 6.

Frederico Venancio. One of several players bypassed for McBurnie’s stunner. But responded well enough. 6.

Jordan Thorniley. Was bothered by Isgrove in the first half in particular. 6.

Morgan Fox. Stretched on occasions and on the back foot at times. 6.

Ross Wallace. Choice contribution in build-up to Owls penalty and was more influential on restart. Went close with a fine second-half curler. 7.

Joel Pelupessy. Good energy levels, but couldn’t dictate. Not too far away with a late effort. 6

David Jones. Had iusses in a makeshift defensive role and was perhaps fortunate not to concede a penalty for his second-half challenge on Hammill. Booked and then succumbed to an injury. 5.

Adam Reach. More of a force as the game went on, but the Owls stand-in captain couldn’t truly sway proceedings. 6

Lucas Joao. A player who showed flashes of intent. But then goes into his shell for long periods. 5.

Atdhe Nuhiu. Dominant early on, but the Reds defence got to grips with him. 6.

Substitutes: Jack Stobbs - Introduced on 68 minutes for Thorniley and operated on the right as the Owls went to a 4-4-2. 6

Frederik Nielsen (Jones 81). Added ballast at the back after Jones’s injury 6.

Not used: Cameron Dawson, Jack Hunt, Jordan Rhodes, George Boyd, Connor Kirby.