Portsmouth 0 Barnsley 0: Davies saves Tykes’ unbeaten run

Adam Davies was the hero as his penalty save extended Barnsley’s unbeaten run to 14 league matches after a goalless draw with Portsmouth at Fratton Park.

After a great start to the season Pompey have gone eight games without a win and have now drawn five consecutive league matches.

The home team were awarded a spot-kick in the second half when Viv Solomon-Otabor was fouled but Omar Bogle saw his effort saved by goalkeeper Davies.

The two promotion-chasing sides played out an uneventful first half with a lack of clear chances.

However, the visitors could have taken the lead in the 20th minute but Dimitri Cavare’s long-range shot failed to hit the target.

Pompey’s best chance of the first half came in the 39th minute following a defensive mix-up by Barnsley, but Solomon-Otabor was denied by outrushing Tykes keeper Davies.

Barnsley almost broke the deadlock in the 82nd minute after Alex Mowatt’s corner was met by Jacob Brown, but his header was deflected and hit the bar.