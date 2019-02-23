Portsmouth v Barnsley: Latest from Fratton Park

Barnsley will look to cement their place in the top two when they travel to promotion rivals Portsmouth in League One

Top-scorer Kieffer Moore misses his third match, due to the two-week protocol regarding players who have suffered concussion. Ben Williams is still out, while Jordan Green and Mamadou Thiam are pushing for starts. Pompey winger Lloyd Isgrove is ineligible under the terms of his loan from Barnsley.

Last six games: Portsmouth LDLDDD; Barnsley WDWWWD.

Referee: C Breakspear (Surrey).

Last time: Portsmouth 2 Barnsley 0, October 15, 2011; Championship.