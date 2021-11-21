Poya Asbaghi inherits a Barnsley FC team beaten heavily but confident they can turn it around

The 36-year-old Iranian, who has spent his entire coaching career working in Sweden, was in the stands at Craven Cottage as the Reds fell to a 4-1 defeat against a side that at present is heading in the opposite direction out of the Championship.

Asbaghi’s primary aim as manager will be to rescue Barnsley from relegation this season – the Reds are four points adrift of safety and only 11 points ahead of Derby who have had 21 points deducted this season. The new era begins on Wednesday night when mid-table Swansea City come to Oakwell.

It is a daunting challenge but one Morris is eager to get his teeth into, particularly after missing much of the ill-fated Markus Schopp reign with a knee injury.

Fulham's Fabio Carvalho (left) and Barnsley's Carlton Morris battle for the ball (Picture: PA)

“It’s almost like a bit of a fresh start and I think I can speak on behalf of the whole team that we’re really excited to get our heads down, work really hard and get some more positive results,” said Morris.

“Swansea at home, in front of our fans, we’ve got every chance. We just need to focus on Monday and working hard and getting our heads right to focus on that game.”

The work Asbaghi needs to do will have been obvious from the Craven Cottage stands as Aleksandar Mitrovic’s 21st goal of the season and strikes from Fabio Carvalho, Neeskens Kebano and Harry Wilson swept the Reds aside and sent Fulham top of the table.

Barnsley replied through Victor Adeboyejo, leaving interim boss Joseph Laumann to believe the incoming Asbaghi has plenty to work with. “We have lots of games to come and I hope there is going to be a fresh start under the new manager and I truly believe we have the team and the quality to get out of the situation. A decision was made by the club, we introduced ourselves on a zoom call to get to know each other. We had a quick exchange before we left yesterday but he was not involved in any decisions today about the team or the formation.

Poya Asbaghi takes charge of his first training session at Barnsley on Monday. (Picture: Michael Campanella/Getty Images)

“It is a challenge but I am quite confident that we can go forward as a team.

“When someone new comes in you always hope they will get something extra out of the team and the squad. There is a lack of confidence and I hope he can increase the belief but they are good characters and it has never been about a lack of belief.”

Fulham: Rodak, Tete, Hector, Ream, Robinson (Bryan 85), Reed (Seri 80), Cairney (Onomah 80), Wilson, Carvalho, Kebano, Mitrovic.Unused substitutes: Reid, Rodrigo Muniz, Gazzaniga, Mawson.

Barnsley: Collins, Sibbick, Helik, Andersen, Jordan Williams, Styles, Benson, Frieser (Iseka 54), Palmer (Moon 75), Morris (Adeboyejo 75), Woodrow. Unused substitutes: Walton, Oduor, Vita, Oulare.

Barnsley assistant manager Joseph Laumann at Craven Cottage (Picture: PA)