Reading 3 Barnsley 0: Tykes well beaten as Royals halt poor run

BARNSLEY were leapfrogged by their hosts Reading who secured a comfortable victory at Madejski Stadium.

Reading went two goals in front inside the opening half-hour through a Dave Edwards header and long-range effort from Joey van den Berg.

Barnsley rallied after the interval, but their challenge ended when substitute Jon Dadi Bodvarsson headed home two minutes from time.

Reading had not won in three matches and had secured only two victories in nine home league games this season.

Barnsley boasted a four-match unbeaten run on the road, but had lost their previous two fixtures – both at home - to Cardiff and Leeds United. They sat level on 20 points with Reading, but above them due to a marginal advantage on goal difference.

Reading manager Jaap Stam named an unchanged line-up for the first time this season and his side made the stronger opening.

The hosts were eventually rewarded for their attacking intent when they went ahead in the 20th minute. Liam Kelly swung in a corner from the left and Edwards rose unmarked at the near post to nod in.

Nine minutes later, Reading increased their lead after a fine solo run from midfielder Van Den Berg. He unleashed a superb 25-yard drive that flew past Adam Davies into the top of the net for his first goal of the campaign.

Barnsley head coach Paul Heckingbottom made a triple substitution at half-time, sending on leading scorer Tom Bradshaw, Matty Pearson and Mamadou Thiam.

It had an initial effect, with Barnsley creating a spell of pressure, but it came to nothing.

Reading began to find space on the break, in front of their lowest league crowd of the season of 13,317, and Bodvarsson secured the victory when stooping to nod in the rebound after Davies had tipped Adrian Popa’s shot onto the crossbar.

Reading: Mannone, Bacuna, McShane, Moore, Gunter, van den Berg, Aluko (Popa 68), Edwards, Kelly (Tiago Ilori 81), Barrow, Kermorgant (Bodvarsson 56). Unused substitutes: Beerens, Clement, Blackett, Jaakkola.

Barnsley: Davies, Yiadom, MacDonald (Pearson 46), Lindsay, Fryers, Potts, Gardner (Bradshaw 46), Williams, Barnes, Moncur, Ugbo (Thiam 46). Unused substitutes: McCarthy, McGeehan, Townsend, Hedges.

Referee: Darren Bond (Lancashire).