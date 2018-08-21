Rochdale v Barnsley: Reds’ squad is capable of gaining promotion – Lindsay

DEFENDER Liam Lindsay is confident that Barnsley can succeed in their promotion quest at the first time of asking – if their squad stays intact.

The Reds have repelled significant interest from a number of clubs regarding several key players so far this summer, including Lindsay.

The Scot was recently mentioned as a shock target for Serie B outfit Brescia, but insists he is “happy and settled” at Barnsley.

The 22-year-old, part of a Reds’ back four who have already made history by recording consecutive clean sheets in their opening three league matches of the season, said: “I am happy here and these rumours happen every year and you do not know if anything is in it.

“Nothing has come of it and I am happy and settled here.

“There are two (main) players who have left and a couple who have been linked (elsewhere).

“A couple of the boys have said that we have a really good squad which is capable of going up and if we all stick together. I do not see why that is not possible.”

Meanwhile, head coach Daniel Stendel says that the Reds may target some attacking additions before the loan deadline on August 31.

Barnsley have been linked with a move for Aston Villa attacking midfielder Callum O’Hare.

Stendel said: “We will see what we can do to improve our possibilities in the offence.”

Tonight’s game sees Barnsley lock horns with former manager Keith Hill and one-time Oakwell players Matt Done, Jim McNulty and David Perkins.

Last six games: Rochdale LWWLWD Barnsley WLWWLD.

Referee: M Salisbury (Lancashire).

Last time: Rochdale 3 Barnsley 0; August 29, 2015; League One.