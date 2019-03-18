Ryan Giggs proving influential as Barnsley incumbent Adam Davies eyes Wales debut

Have your say

Barnsley goalkeeper Adam Davies has hailed Wales boss Ryan Giggs as he eyes an international debut.

The 26-year-old is his country’s in-form goalkeeper ahead of tomorrow’s friendly with Trinidad and Tobago in Wrexham.

Davies has kept six straight clean sheets – conceding just six goals in 2019 – with the Reds second in Sky Bet League One.

Giggs has hinted Davies could face Trinidad and the boyhood Liverpool fan has praised the former Manchester United star’s influence.

“It was a bit strange when I first saw him, ‘wow, that’s Ryan Giggs’,” said Davies, who has been involved with Wales for three years but is yet to feature.

“I always thought he was an unreal player. But he’s been really good with me. He’s dead easy to talk to and always has time for everyone.

“When I come back I’m a better goalkeeper, I’ve always learned being away with Wales and training is brilliant.”

Davies, who was born Germany while his Welsh father was stationed there with the British Armed Forces, has been beaten just 27 times in 38 senior games for Barnsley this term.

He is out of contract at the end of the season and looks to be Wales’ stand-out goalkeeper at present.

Wayne Hennessey has lost his place to Vicente Guaita at Crystal Palace and Danny Ward remains second choice behind Kasper Schmeichel at Leicester.

“I’m hoping to get some game time,” said Davies.

“Wayne has been unbelievable, I’ve never seen him have a bad game for Wales but I won’t get too far ahead of myself.

“It’ll come when it comes. If I’m doing well enough it’ll happen in the end.

“I always believe it’ll happen and I’ll get a cap - and hopefully quite a lot.”