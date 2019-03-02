Southend United 0 Barnsley 3: Ten-man Tykes cruise to victory

Have your say

Ten-man Barnsley came out impressive 3-0 winners at Southend United in League One.

The Tykes made one change from the 0-0 draw at Portsmouth, Kenny Dougall replaced Mike Bahre,

But they were reduced to 10 men on 35 minutes, Jacob Brown shown a harsh straight red card for a late tackle.

But the visitors took the lead via Cameron McGeehan five minutes after half-time, before Cauley Woodrow added a second goal on 73 minutes.

Jordan Green added a third in stoppage time to secure an impressive Tykes win.