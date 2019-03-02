Southend United v Barnsley: Mike Bahre aiming to stake claim for extended stay

AS the saying goes, one man’s misfortune is another’s opportunity.

Barnsley supporters may still be coming to terms with the untimely news that top-scorer Kieffer Moore will not be seen in a Reds jersey until August after being ruled out for the season on medical advice, but in the here and now short-term answers need to be found.

After waiting for his chance for an extended run in the side, a door has now potentially opened for attack-minded midfielder Mike Bahre and it is one he aims to grasp.

The German is on loan at Oakwell from Hannover 96 and admits he would like to continue his stay at the club beyond this season.

He said: “My feeling is that I want to stay. But I just need to concentrate on our team and season and we have to look at the end of the season.

“I am on loan and the club has an option. I cannot say anything today, but I want to stay.

“I am feeling so comfortable because our team has so much quality and, off the pitch, the people are nice and I like to be here and the supporters are incredible.

“Even on long journeys to away games we have so many supporters with us.”

On helping fill the void left by the absence of Moore and ending a difficult week with a victory, Bahre continued: “Kieffer is an important person for us as a team and it is a big blow, especially for him.

“I think we have to try everything to get promoted for him. He said to us, ‘I am sure you have the quality to get promoted’ and gave us a good feeling.

“I think if all of us get promoted it will give us a legendary feeling.

“I think it (Moore’s injury) is also an opportunity for some other guys and we have players who can score anyway and is extra motivation to get promoted for him.”

The sight of Roots Hall should also give Bahre a pre-match fillip today with the seaside destination being the place where he netted his first goal for the Reds in December’s impressive 4-2 FA Cup victory.

The 23-year-old said: “Before the Southend game I spoke to the press, so it was a good sign.

“Hopefully I can score again.”