Have your say

Barnsley travel to Southend United for their FA Cup second round tie today.

Team news: ZekI Fryers should be available after coming off at Sunderland in midweek due to illness. Ryan Hedges may be administered with painkillers in a bid to make an earlier-than-expected return from a broken toe. Kenny Dougall (ankle) remains sidelined.

Last six games: Southend DWLDLW; Barnsley DWWWDL.

Referee: P Marsden (Lancashire).

Last time: Southend 2 Barnsley 1, October 17, 2015; League One.