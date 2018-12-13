Teams visiting Oakwell need to feel fearful, says Barnsley assistant boss Winkler

Have your say

BARNSLEY’S assistant head coach Andreas Winkler wants opposition teams visiting Oakwell to arrive with a “little bit of fear”.

The Tykes have not lost at home since March 17 and will put that eight-month unbeaten record to the test tomorrow against League One leaders Portsmouth.

But having admitted sixth-placed Barnsley were like “a lion without teeth” in their disappointing 1-0 defeat at Wycombe last Saturday, Winkler is looking for a swift response.

“It’s very important at Oakwell,” said Winkler. “I always like to play in this stadium.

“It’s important opponents have a little bit of fear, to know it’s very hard to come and get a point.”

Barnsley trail Pompey by 12 points, while six points is the gap to second-placed Luton Town following back-to-back defeats at Sunderland and Wycombe.

But they have the best defensive home record in League One, conceding just six goals in nine games.

Winkler said: “Portsmouth is a big test. We need a very good performance to win. We need a win in our situation after two defeats.

“But we have to be very focused against a very strong squad with high individual quality. They play very direct.

“I don’t think about the gap. We just look to the next match and try to win.”

Reflecting on the defeat at Wycombe, Winkler said: “It was like a lion without teeth.

“We were very patient, composed, but didn’t find a solution to get a good goalscoring opportunity.

“We were not single-minded, determined enough to get the last shot or to score. We only had one really good chance.”

Striker Cauley Woodrow is set to play against Pompey despite limping off at Wycombe with a calf injury.