‘There was only one team who looked like scoring’ claims Barnsley coach Clapham

BARNSLEY moved three points clear of the bottom three in the Championship after being held to a goalless stalemate by Preston North End at Oakwell.

Preston had the better of the play early on, top-scorer Jordan Hugill hitting the foot of a post after Adam Davies could only palm Tom Barkhuizen’s header into the path of the striker.

In the second half, Joe Williams saw his shot blocked by Daniel Johnson and Harvey Barnes was denied by Chris Maxwell as Barnsley created their better chances towards the end. Stevie Mallan also saw his shot saved by the Preston goalkeeper towards the close.

Barnsley had picked up just two points from their previous eight Championship matches.

First-team coach Jamie Clapham said: “It was a classic Boxing Day fixture. It was high energy and a passionate game.

“It was enjoyable to be on the sidelines watching it, but obviously we would have loved more than one point.

The positive thing is the performance of the players. Over the last three games, the performance levels have risen to where we know they can be, Barnsley coach, Jamie Clapham

“Preston are a good, solid team and their expectations will be to be in and around the play-offs. Their goalkeeper made some good saves. I think we were on top in the first 15 minutes, then they really came into the game.

“In the second half I think there was only one team who looked like scoring, but it wasn’t to be so we will take this point.

“The positive thing is the performance of the players. Over the last three games, the performance levels have risen to where we know they can be, so we’re looking forward to the next game.”

Preston manager Alex Neil said: “Barkhuizen got into three good areas with chances to slide Hugill in, but he chose to either shoot or he fired it in without the pace or detail on it that it needed.

“Jordan himself hit the post with one and these are the margins between winning and losing.

“It was an old-fashioned game and we had chances in the first half, but in the second half we weren’t creative enough in front of goal. We know we need to add more goals, I’ve said this for the past few weeks. If we can add more of a goal threat to our side, we will become better.”

Barnsley: Davies, Yiadom, Pinnock, Lindsay, Fryers, Williams, Hammill, Mallan, Gardner, Isgrove (Barnes 75), Bradshaw. Unused substitutes: McCarthy, MacDonald, McGeehan, Townsend, Ugbo, Thiam.

Preston North End: Maxwell, Woods (Browne 79), Huntington, Davies, O’Connor, Gallagher (Harrop 60), Pearson, Barkhuizen, Johnson, Horgan (Mavididi 69), Hugill. Unused substitutes: Rudd, Cunningham, Andrew Boyle, Welsh.

Referee: G Eltringham (Tyne & Wear).