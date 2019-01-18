Transfer window still Ganaye’s priority as he gets set to leave Barnsley

BARNSLEY chief executive Gauthier Ganaye is set to head back to his native France shortly to take up a role at Nice.

The Ligue 1 club, co-owned by Barnsley owners Chien Lee and Paul Conway, are undergoing changes at operational level with president Jean-Pierre Rivère and chief executive Julien Fournier to leave their positions.

Ganaye is widely expected to be part of the new-look set-up at the Allianz Riveira, but it is understood that any prospective move will not hinder Barnsley’s transfer manoeuvring this month.

The immediate priority of the Frenchman, who became English football’s youngest chief executive when he joined the Reds at the age of just 30 in the summer of 2016 – is helping to pilot the club through the current window.

The Reds are close to finalising a new signing, believed to be a wide-sided midfielder who would help to plug the gap left by the recent big-money sale of Brad Potts to Preston North End.

Meanwhile, assistant head coach Andreas Winkler has professed confidence that there will be no further key player departures this month.

He said: “We do not want to change the spine of the squad, it is very important.

“I think the squad will stay like that for the last two, three or four months. Most players have contracts over the summer and we are relaxed about the situation.”

Winker has confirmed that midfielder Callum Styles is attracting interest from several lower-division clubs with a decision on his future likely later this month following his recent loan return from Bury.

On teenager Styles, who joined the Reds last summer, Winkler added: “Lots of clubs would love to loan him, but it is up to us what we do and we will talk to the player and see what is best.”