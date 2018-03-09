Video: Barnsley boosted by defender’s return

BARNSLEY assistant head coach Dimas has confirmed that defender Adam Jackson is available for tomorrow’s visit to his former club Middlesbrough.

The Darlington-born central defender missed the trip to Cardiff in midweek on medical grounds after being stretchered off with concussion in the 1-1 draw at Hull City on February 27 - with any such injuries requiring a seven-day break from action before a player can return to training.

Dimas said: “Adam is available. First of all, it is pleasing that he has recovered well from a difficult injury.

“He did the seven days and had to stay out. But he is back in training and is another one we can have ready for tomorrow’s game.”

On whether there are any other medical issues ahead of the Riverside trip, Dimas added: “At the moment, the medical staff are looking and only at the end of the session will we know who we can count on for tomorrow’s game.”