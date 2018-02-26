Video: Barnsley urged to fulfil their potential by Dimas

BARNSLEY assistant head coach Dimas is challenging the Reds to follow up Saturday’s morale-boosting victory at Birmingham City with an encore at Hull City tomorrow night.

A brace from Oli McBurnie secured a first win for the Reds since New Year’s Day and just their second in 19 matches in all competitions as they kick-started the reign of Jose Morais in impressive fashion.

Dimas said: “We won against Birmingham. That is positive, but it is past. The next three points are the most important and that is how we have to look at it, day by day, in work.

“We achieved what I think the team is capable of (at Birmingham). But they can do it better. They have take the things that we did well and improve and get better.

“They know and this team will understand that we are all together. We don’t have 11 or 18, but 25 players that we all have their chances. It will all depend on them.”

Matt Mills (ankle) is a doubt, while left-back Daniel Pinillos will be assessed after missing the weekend game with flu.

Barnsley assistant head coach, Dimas. Picture courtesy of Barnsley FC.