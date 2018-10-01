VIDEO - Barnsley urged to maintain performance levels in midweek test against Plymouth Argyle

BARNSLEY assistant head coach Andreas Winkler has urged Reds players to guard against any complacency ahead of Tuesday night’s League One encounter with rock-bottom Plymouth Argyle at Oakwell.

The high-flying Reds face opponents on the crest of a slump in Argyle, with the beleaguered Devonians - without a league win in ten league matches thus far this season - enduring their worst start to a campaign since 1981-82.

Barnsley assistant coach, Andreas Winkler, centre.

Winkler, who says that Barnsley report no fresh injury problems, said: “If we have high, aggressive play and every player is aware that he has to show his best performance, we will win. If not, every opponent is dangerous.

“We do not want to be the first team that they beat and we are aware of that and I think we will find 11 players on the pitch at the beginning who will fight for every metre.

“If we win, I will be very delighted.”