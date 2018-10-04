VIDEO - Fitness of defender still concern for Barnsley ahead of Peterborough trip

BARNSLEY are sweating over the fitness of left-back Daniel Pinillos ahead of Saturday’s tough League One trip to free-scoring high-fliers Peterborough United.

Pinillos came off towards the end of the first half in Tuesday night’s 1-1 draw with Plymouth Argyle with a knee problem, with his fitness heightened by the fact that a potential replacement in Zeki Fryers is expected to be out for two to three weeks with his own knee problem.

INJURY DOUBT: Barnsley's Daniel Pinillos. Picture: Tony Johnson.

Assistant boss Andreas Winkler said: “Daniel’s knee is inflamed, so he is not training today (Thursday) and we are not sure if he can play on Saturday. We will have to see day to day, but there is a chance he can play on Saturday.

“He has started really well and done a really good job - every match for ninety minutes. And we do not have lots of players in the back.

“Zeki is injured, so it would be very good if he can play. He played with the under-23s for 45 minutes and in the next training session with the first team, he got injured on his knee. It is not a big deal, but I think he will be out for two or three weeks.”

Cauley Woodrow and Lloyd Isgrove remain sidelined for the Reds, with no major updates regarding their fitness.