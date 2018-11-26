Video – Grant McCann keen for Herbie Kane to remain with Doncaster Rovers all season

DONCASTER ROVERS manager Grant McCann said that he remains hopeful that star loanee Herbie Kane will remain at the club for the rest of the season – despite some ‘complications’ in his contractual situation with parent club Liverpool.

On Kane, who excelled in Saturday’s Oakwell derby, McCann said: “There are a few complications that it is not right for me to speak about. It is between Herbie’s representatives and Liverpool over a contract.

STAR TURN: Doncaster Rovers' Herbie Kane. Picture: Marie Caley

“It is nothing to do with Doncaster Rovers. It is not about ‘we cannot pay this’. We have already agreed with Liverpool what we can pay and they are happy with it.

“Once that gets resolved, hopefully Herbie will sign here for the rest of the season. He loves it here.

“Liverpool want to keep him here and trust us with him and I am sure they can see in his development that he is being coached in the right way and playing in a formation he is used to at Liverpool.”

Saturday was an afternoon when Doncaster plainly surprised the hosts. That much was evident by head coach Daniel Stendel’s quizzical post-match enquiry to journalists who regularly cover Rovers as to whether they have played like this all season.

On the Reds’ performance, Stendel, whose side visit Sunderland tomorrow, observed: “I think in the end we can be satisfied with the draw. I must compliment Doncaster, the way they played was very good.

“Every week, we cannot play very well. But Ethan Pinnock, Liam Lindsay and Adam Davies were very good at defending and the late save from Adam was amazing.”