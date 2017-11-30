Video: Heckingbottom considers his options ahead of Barnsley’s visit to strugglers Bolton

BARNSLEY head coach Paul Heckingbottom admits he has plenty of food for thought in terms of his selections for this weekend’s Roses game at Bolton Wanderers - after feeling that certain players let themselves down in Tuesday’s disappointing 3-0 loss at Reading.

The Reds suffered their third defeat on the spin in dispiriting fashion, with a poor first-half display being the chief reason for their demise in Berkshire.

Heckingbottom said: “We wanted to give opportunities to players (on Tuesday), who wanted to be in the side.

“Some players didn’t take it and we wanted to keep things fresh and freshen it up with the Saturday-Tuesday, Saturday-Tuesday (schedule).

“On reflection, certain players who have been performing dropped below standards and ones who were desperate to stay in the team did not do enough to stay in.”

Heckingbottom reports no fresh injuries following midweek, with Lloyd Isgrove, Adam Jackson and Dimitri Cavare still missing.

THINKING CAP ON: Barnsley manager, Paul Heckingbottom.

Scottish midfielder Stevie Mallan, who has picked up a bit of a thigh strain, should return to training ahead of the Bolton encounter and he may be involved at the weekend.

The Reds chief admits his decision to bring off captain Angus MacDonald at half-time at the Madejski was tactical, with the defender not suffering from illness, despite some speculation that he was.