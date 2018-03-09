Video: Oli McBurnie claims award for stunning month with Barnsley

BARNSLEY have been handed a timely fillip with the news that in-form forward Oli McBurnie has been named as the Championship’s player of the month for February.

The Swansea City loan striker has made a massive impact at Oakwell since arriving at the club on the final day of the January transfer window and has scored five goals in six appearances so far for the Reds.

Four of those goals arrived last month, with the Leeds-born marksman scoring a wonderful solo goal on his full debut against derby foes Sheffield Wednesday on February 10 before netting a key double in the 2-0 success at the Reds’ relegation rivals Birmingham City a fortnight later.

READ MORE - All the latest Barnsley news, reports, videos and features

McBurnie rounded off February by netting Barnsley’s goal in a 1-1 draw in another big survival clash at Yorkshire rivals Hull City on February 27, with the judges having recognised the 21-year-old’s eye-catching contribution in his first month at the club.

The Yorkshireman beat off competition from Sheffield United captain Billy Sharp, Cardiff centre-half Sean Morrison and Fulham defender Tim Ream to land the award.

Barnsley's Oli McBurnie has won the Sky Bet Championship Player of the Month award (Picture: Robbie Stephenson/JMP).

On the monthly award, McBurnie said: “It is the best start I could have asked for on a personal note.

“Coming out on loan, it was about coming down and getting some games and scoring some goals and thankfully this month I have been able to do that and it is a good start and hopefully now I can carry it on.”

Praising the young striker, Reds head coach Jose Morais added: “I think it is deserved, he is a young player with an influence on the team. So far, he has been excellent and scored four goals in four games in February, which is great for us.

“I think he is creating a strong impact in the team and this proves he is a talent and a young talent too, I totally agree with the award being given to him.

Coming out on loan, it was about coming down and getting some games and scoring some goals and thankfully this month I have been able to do that and it is a good start Oli McBurnie

“It is an intelligent way for people to show they are paying attention to the young players in the league when they receive such a good award, so we are thankful for this.”

The previous Barnsley player to pick up a coveted monthly accolade was their former striker Sam Winnall, who won the Championship award for December 2016.

The Championship manager of the month award went to Cardiff’s Neil Warnock, former Sheffield United, Leeds United, Huddersfield, Scarborough and Rotherham chief.