Work-rate key to Barnsley’s promotion charge

BARNSLEY’S Jacob Brown believes hard work has been the key to the club’s scintillating form.

The Reds have won nine of their last 11 games and will host Burton Albion tomorrow sitting second in the table.

Five points separate Barnsley from Portsmouth in third place with Sunderland a further point behind in fourth. Both Pompey and the Black Cats are in action on Tuesday night at home to Bristol Rovers and Gillingham respectively.

“We are in very good form and picking up good results,” said Brown, who has started the last seven games. “We focus on ourselves but when others around us are dropping points then it is a big bonus.

“The key is how hard everyone is working in training and out on the pitch. We have massive confidence, whoever we are playing.

“Part of the game-plan is to start well. If we are on the front foot, it is hard for the other teams to get into the game.”

Cauley Woodrow celebrates scoring Barnsley's second goal against Wycombe Wanderers (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

On the push for promotion that will see Barnsley tackled Pompey at Fratton Park on Saturday, Brown added: “It is hard not to look at the table. But we have to focus on each game as it comes.

“Whatever others do is up to them. This game is a massive opportunity. If we win every game, we are going to go up.”