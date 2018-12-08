Wycombe 1 Barnsley 0: Williams nets winner against Tykes

An outstanding strike by Randell Williams was enough to see Wycombe Wanderers claim a 1-0 win in a tight encounter against Barnsley at Adams Park.

The home side dominated the match throughout and thought they should have had a penalty early on, before Williams' second-half strike earned them the three points.

Wycombe enjoyed the best chance of the first half fell to Alex Samuel, whose near-post flick from a Nathan Tyson cross flashed across the goal, and also called for a penalty in the 20th minute as McGeehan challenged Samuel, but Anthony Coggins waved the protests away.

Wycombe continued their dominance after the restart and took the lead in the 55th minute, Williams volleying a loose ball from the edge of the area through the crowd and past Barnsley's Adam Davies.

Barnsley put on more pressure as the game entered the final stages, but never came close to scoring until Ethan Pinnock's effort in the dying seconds went over the bar, as the home side saw the game out to claim the three points.