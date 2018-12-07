Wycombe Wanderers v Barnsley – Jacob Brown happy to move from front to back

THERE have been countless examples of strikers successfully switching from front to back – Jacob Brown is the latest to try his hand at the conversion.

The ‘jack-of-all-trades, master-of-none’ tag may get bandied about, but for a young player still finding his way in the game, displaying versatility in different positions is not necessarily a bad thing.

A striker by trade, Bradford-born Brown displayed his aptitude at right-back in the Reds’ FA Cup victory at Southend United last weekend after coming in for Dimitri Cavar.

His performance has certainly given head coach Daniel Stendel and his staff something to think about going forward.

The player himself enjoyed his new vocation and took plenty from the experience too.

Brown said: “It was different. I played there earlier in the season against Oldham and have played there a few times in training.

“I was a bit nervous at the start, but as the game went on, I got more comfortable and I thought I did all right.

“If I make it as a right-back, I would not mind.”

Saturday’s game sees the Reds reacquaint themselves with a familiar face in Jason McCarthy, who moved to Wycombe in the summer to link up with manager Gareth Ainsworth, who was linked with the Oakwell post earlier this year.

The game against the in-form Chairboys is the start of a tough and potentially defining run of fixtures in December and Stendel is keen to see the ruthlessness of his side at both ends of the pitch.

He said: “I think in the last (league) game at Sunderland, we played very well, but got no points. In every game, we do not need our best performance, but we need the points.

“We need to be ruthless to win the points and that is what I expect from my players.”