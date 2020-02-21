Barnsley frustrated in their attempts to sign another centre back, admits manager Gerhard Struber

GERHARD Struber admits that Barnsley are "not close" in their attempts to sign another centre back to help in their battle against relegation.

The Tykes have been scouring the free-agent market since the beginning of February but have, so far, been unable to identify a suitable target.

Barnsley manager Gerhard Struber.

Struber admits that any player who may become available will take "four to five" weeks to get up to match fitness.

"We are looking but it is not close," said Struber on the search for another defender.

"It is not easy to find the right player. When I am 100 per cent clear a player can help us from the first second, then I will take him.

"I think it is not easy to find a player who will come and help us straightaway in our situation and this is the challenge right now.

"The problem with players who are free agents is that they don't have the fitness that we need.

"We have no time to have an integration for four or five weeks and this is the biggest challenge; to find a player with the right fitness and right attitude.

"And this is not easy when looking at the free-agent market."

Meanwhile, Struber is pleased that Dimitri Cavaré has found another club after the defender joined FC Sion for an undisclosed fee earlier this week.

The 25-year-old signed for the Tykes in 2017 but had not played since November, with his contract set to expire this summer.

"I am very happy for him and that he has found a new task and a new club," added Struber.

"I think it is good for everyone that he has found a new club."

Dani Pinillos and Mamadou Thiam are two other players that are likely to leave Barnsley, with Struber hoping deals can be done in the summer window.

He added: "Right now, they are both staying. But we also hope that both players find a club in the next window.

"The situation is not easy and I hope to have more information in the next few days."