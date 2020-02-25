Barnsley head coach Gerhard Struber hails influence of Michael Sollbauer, but insists Reds have other leaders

BARNSLEY head coach Gerhard Struber has praised the leadership of recent central defensive recruit Michael Sollbauer, but has stressed that several other players are worthy of praise for stepping up to the plate in the Reds' mini-renaissance.

After a slow start to his career in England, Sollbauer, 29, has received plaudits for helping Barnsley record successive clean sheets for the first time this season en route to impressive victories over Fulham and Middlesbrough.

Speaking ahead of Wednesday's trip to relegation rivals Hull City, Struber said: "He (Sollbauer) is the right player and he is, on the one side, a leader who brings a good feeling and good leadership in the team.

"Also, on the other side, he has a big impact on his style. He plays very simple, but very efficiently and this is what we need right now. He is reliable in every game.

"When you look back, we have had simple situations with simple mistakes. Right now, we change our mindsets and play very reliably.

"He is a player who has helped us from the first second and right now, he has a deep impact in our game style and performance of the whole team.

"Right now, he is doing a very good job. But right now, it is not only Michael Sollbauer, but the whole team who create a very good job.

"(Alex) Mowatt, my captain, played very well and is very reliable in all situations on and off the ball. He works so hard and the whole team is reliable and responsible for the last two games.

"It is a good time right now, but in the next game, we have to bring the same energy and attitude to pick up the next important points."

Meanwhile, Struber has reiterated that he will not bring in another defensive addition until he is 100 per cent convinced that they possess the requisite quality to improve the Reds.

He added: "We are continuing to search for a new player who can help us in the defence. But right now, we do not have to right player on our hands.

"It is a difficult situation to find the right player. But we are working to bring in a new player to help us in the big four or five.

"When we find the right player, we will do it. But I will not make a decision on a player when I am not 100 per cent sure that this is the right player for my style and also the player must have the right mentality what we need in the team."

The Austrian head coach has confirmed that he will assess the fitness of midfielder Marcel Ritzmaier on Wednesday morning, with the January arrival 'ready to go' after overcoming a knee injury.

On Ritzmaier, Struber said: "He is ready to start, maybe. He gives me a good feedback. We will see (on Wednesday morning)."

First-choice keeper Sami Radlinger's muscle problem is improving and could return to training in a week's time and be back in contention after the international break.

There are no further updates regarding the situation with Bambo Diaby - currently suspended from playing for the club while the Football Association are investigating a potential anti-doping violation.

Callum Styles (ankle) is sidelined with an injury until April.