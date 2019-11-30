Barnsley head coach Gerhard Struber reveals his pride after Reds end grim sequence in outstanding fashion

DELIGHTED Barnsley FC head coach Gerhard Struber has revealed his pride after a special first home outing in charge of the Reds, who secured their first Championship victory in 18 matches in stand-out fashion in a fine 3-1 success over Yorkshire rivals Hull City.

Excellent strikes from Alex Mowatt, Mike Bahre and Conor Chaplin ensured that the bottom-placed hosts claimed their first three points since August 3 following their best team performance since beating Fulham in their season's opener.

The victory moved the Reds to within two points of second-from-bottom Stoke and they are now five points adrift of safety.

Struber, who was introduced to the crowd before the game, said: "It was a very important game.

"The last days were very difficult for the mindset of my players. We had bad results and today we had a clear plan of what we wanted.

"We had a very good conviction and self-confidence. I have spoken a lot in the last few days with my players about the right plan on the field and the right character on the end was the key for the result and good performance.

"I was pleased with the goals and especially for Conor (Chaplin), he has a nose for goals. He showed a very cold heart for the goal.

"It is important we have a striker who can score and we also had a very good defence today.

"All together, it was very good and I was very proud for my boys and this atmosphere was amazing. I am happy."

Hailing the support from home fans who sang his name in the second-half and at the final whistle, the Austrian added: "It was a special situation for me.

"I have been here for ten days and this is our first small step in the right direction and we want more."