Barnsley let Cameron McGeehan join Portsmouth on loan

Barnsley midfielder Cameron McGeehan has joined Portsmouth on loan for the rest of the season after failing to establish himself under new coach Gerhard Struber.

The 24-year-old has made 14 appearances this season, but only two under Stuber, both as a substitute.

Monday's signing of Marcel Ritzmaier has only increased competition for midfield places at Oakwell, as Struber looks to reshape his squad in his first transfer window at the club.

McGeehan joined from Luton Town in the summer of 2017, but spent the second half of last season on loan at Scunthorpe United, where he was mainly used from the bench.

Despite a disappointing start to the League One season, tenth-placed Portsmouth are only a point outside of the play-off places.