Barnsley loanee returns to Oakwell

MIDFIELDER Callum Styles has returned to Barnsley following a half-season loan at Bury - and will be assessed in the coming weeks before a decision is made on his future.

Bury-born Styles, 18, was signed by the Reds for an undisclosed fee last summer from the Shakers on a four-year deal, but was immediately loaned back to the League Two club until early January.

He featured 21 times for the Lancastrians, with his final appearance coming in the New Year’s Day game with Crewe.

He will be reintegrated into training and put through his paces before a decision is made as to whether he stays at the club for the rest of the season or heads back out on loan.

Assistant head coach Andreas Winkler, who confirmed that top-scorer Kieffer Moore is available for Saturday’s FA Cup tie at Burnley, said: “Callum is back from loan and he will train with us.

“We have time enough to decide later. Now he will train with us for two or three weeks and we will have time to decide what is best for the player and team.

“I think he has improved a lot and adapted to adult football and he has played from the start for Bury for the last three matches.”