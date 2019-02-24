Barnsley maintain the gap thanks to Adam Davies penalty save at Portsmouth

Adam Davies took the praise as his penalty save extended Barnsley’s unbeaten run to 14 league matches and kept them five points clear of fourth-placed Portsmouth at Fratton Park.

Pompey were awarded a spot-kick in the second half when Viv Solomon-Otabor was brought down but Omar Bogle saw his effort saved by goalkeeper Davies.

Reds head coach Daniel Stendel commented: “After 50 minutes, Portsmouth had a lot of pressure on our goal and it was not too easy, and, with the penalty, we were very happy that our keeper saved it. It was a good performance from Adam Davies.”

He admitted Barnsley were not at their best but added: “It was a hard game. Both teams wanted to win but we were not too fresh and we played not so good.”

It was an uneventful first half with a lack of clear chances but Barnsley could have taken the lead in the 20th minute but Dimitri Cavare’s long-range shot failed to hit the target.

Pompey’s best chance of the half came in the 39th minute following a defensive mix-up but Solomon-Otabor was denied by onrushing Davies.

Barnsley almost broke the deadlock in the 82nd minute after Alex Mowatt’s corner was met by Jacob Brown but his header was deflected and hit the bar.

Pompey chief Kenny Jackett said: “That’s five draws on the spin now, and it’s slightly frustrating. We wanted to pull Barnsley back but it was a good performance. We got on top in the second half but couldn’t find the final ball and it was an excellent save from their captain for the penalty.”

Portsmouth: MacGillivray, Walkes, Burgess, Clarke, Brown, Morris, Close, Naylor, Solomon-Otabor (Lowe 77), Bogle (Vaughan 84), Curtis. Unused substitutes: Hawkins, Donohue, Evans, Bass, Haunstrup.

Barnsley: Davies, Cavare, Lindsay, Pinnock, Pinillos, Mowatt, McGeehan (Dougall 90), Bahre (Adeboyejo 59), Brown, Woodrow, Thiam (Hedges 75). Unused substitutes: Walton, Green, Jackson, Styles.

Referee: C Breakspear (Surrey).