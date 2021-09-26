Barnsley: Markus Schopp tells misfiring Reds why they have to go back to basics

Blackpool's Shayne Lavery (left) scores his side's winning goal at Bloomfield Road Picture: Tim Markland/PA

Shayne Lavery’s smartly-taken first-half strike handed improving Blackpool a deserved 1-0 win against the Reds, Neil Critchley’s side easing into a comfortable mid-table position thanks to a third victory in four Championship games.

Barnsley, meanwhile, dropped closer to the drop zone thanks to a seventh match without success. Last season’s play-off semi-finalists have still won just once so far this season.

“We did struggle in that first 45 minutes and we didn’t really deal with the most important duels well enough,” explained Schopp.

“It was too easy for them when we conceded the goal. It’s just not good enough, and I’ve said that before this season.

“The lads know that they can do so much better, but again one single error in defence has proved very costly for us.

“In the Championship we know it’s a very tough league, and everybody has to learn fast.

“We have got a very young squad here but that’s definitely not an excuse. First of all we have to look at the basic things we’ve not done.

Blackpool's Shayne Lavery (left) celebrates scoring his side's winning goal at Bloomfield Road: Tim Markland/PA

“We need to improve our away form, everyone can see that. We’ve got two home games to come now though.

“We’ll find the right words and the right decisions ahead of the next game and hopefully that will help to get us the result we need.”

Critchley, meanwhile, hailed the impact of his match-winning ‘pest’ Lavery. The 22-year-old Northern Ireland international was a thorn in Barnsley’s side all afternoon, forcing Tykes goalkeeper Brad Collins into a smart early save after getting on the end of another Anderson cross and also testing the stopper from 15 yards in the second half.

Blackpool's Kenny Dougall (centre) and Barnsley's Jasper Moon (right) battle for the ball at Bloomfield Road Picture: Tim Markland/PA

“Shayne was a real pest today - he deserved his goal,” said Blackpool boss Critchley. “He was a real handful for the Barnsley defence and he could have scored more.

“His speed of thought is amazing and he has great positional sense. He attacks spaces so well and he can be a major threat for us.

“He put in an excellent centre-forward’s display.”

On his team’s overall display, the Blackpool boss added: “We were very good, in the first half particularly, but sometimes when you don’t make it two when you’re on top it can come back to bite you.

“If you just make that one error, especially in this division, it can prove so costly. Overall I thought we deserved the win though.”

Blackpool: Maxwell, Sterling, Ekpiteta, Keogh, Garbutt, Bowler (Mitchell 83), Wintle, Dougall, Anderson (Husband 83), Lavery, John-Jules (Madine 69). Unused substitutes: Connolly, Yates, Moore, Carey.

Barnsley: Collins, Moon, Helik, Kitching, Brittain, Benson (Palmer 73), Styles, B Williams, Frieser (Oduor 46), Woodrow, Adeboyejo (Iseka 60). Unused substitutes: Gomes, Walton, J Williams, Sibbick.