Barnsley midfielder Alex Mowatt signs a new contract with the Reds.

BARNSLEY have been handed a timely tonic ahead of Saturday's South Yorkshire derby against Doncaster Rovers with the news that key midfielder Alex Mowatt has signed a new deal.

Mowatt - who is preparing for this weekend's encounter with hometown club Rovers - has agreed terms until the summer of 2020 with a further one-year option in the Reds' favour.

The 23-year-old, who entered the final year of his contract at the start of the season after joining the Oakwell outfit for an undisclosed fee on a two-and-a-half year contract in January 2017, has been in talks with the Reds hierarchy for a number of weeks and a deal has now been brokered.

The former Leeds United player has been in outstanding form this season for Daniel Stendel's side after resurrecting his Reds career in impressive fashion in 2018-19 after spending last term on loan at Oxford United.

Barnsley fielded Championship enquiries regarding Mowatt in the summer and his performances this season had further alerted a number of second-tier clubs.

Mowatt has been an ever-present in the league for the Reds, who lie in third place in the table and are unbeaten in their past six matches in all competitions, winning five of their last seven games in the league.

On signing the new contract, Mowatt said: “I have really enjoyed my football this season, it has been a pleasure to play in a side like this so far and we’re doing well, but it is all about staying focused and getting the club back up to the Championship, that is the aim of everyone at the club both on the playing side and the staff.”