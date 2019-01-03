Barnsley midfielder Brad Potts joins Preston - in a club record deal for North End.

BARNSLEY midfielder Brad Potts has completed a move to Championship outfit Preston North End for an undisclosed fee.

The deal is a club record incoming transfer for North End, who have already signed Exeter City striker Jayden Stockley and Walsall winger Josh Ginnelly in a busy spate of incoming activity so far this month.

The move rapidly gathered pace this afternoon with a fee agreed between the two clubs and former Blackpool player Potts undergoing a medical with the Deepdale outfit.

Long-time admirers Preston had been tracking Potts for some time.

Hexham-born Potts, 24, had been contracted at the Oakwell club until the summer of 2020 after signing a three-year deal after joining the Reds at the start of the 2017-18 season in a six-figure move from the Seasiders.

On the sale, chief executive officer Gauthier Ganaye said: “Brad has been an excellent servant of the club for 18-months and has been a gentleman from the moment he signed.

"For that, we wish him nothing but the very best on his move to Preston. We have made a significant profit on this transfer which brings long-term sustainability to the club and allows us to reinvest short-term in the squad.

"We have also kept an interest in Brad’s future, he now leaves with everyone’s genuine best wishes.”

Other developments at Oakwell today have seen Barnsley complete the permanent signing of Fulham striker Cauley Woodrow following an initial loan spell, as expected.

Striker Tom Bradshaw has sealed his full-time move to Millwall - after spending the first half of season on loan with the Lions.